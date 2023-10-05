We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Union Revelation Espresso Blend Wholebean coffee 200g

Union Revelation Espresso Blend Wholebean coffee200g

Espresso WholebeanUnion Direct TradeMore than just paying a fair price, Union Direct Trade means we work in partnership with farmers to improve both quality of coffee and livelihoods, long term.*Quality ScoreTo evaluate coffee, SCAA (Speciality Coffee Association of America) uses standardised International Quality Score. 80 points or more means you're enjoying a high quality Speciality Coffee.Quality Score: 84.5*For tips on how to make the most of your coffee, visit unionroasted.com/brew
Our signature espresso coffee, served in high-end cafés across the country (and now, at your table). It's a bold one - with hints of berries and citrus. Dark-roasted for a rich caramel finish. A complex blend of coffees from smallholder farmers including San Jeronimo Costa Rica, Gajah Mountain Sumatra, Cocagi Gashonga Rwanda and Liberación Guatemala.Notes of treacle, dark chocolate and cinnamonWe hand-roast our coffee in small batches to develop delicious flavour and aroma for each individual coffee.
Our StorySan Francisco, the '90s. Flannel shirts, scruffy hair. The smell of fresh-roasted coffee lingers in the air and captivates the senses.That aroma. It woke up an ambition in us - to bring good coffee to the world.Fast forward to East London, today. Working with smallholder farmers around the world we source high quality coffee, craft-roasting each batch in our vintage Probat to develop the exquisite flavours. We're now proud roasters for Britain's finest restaurants, cafés - and coffee gourmets like you.Welcome to our union, enjoy your brew.Steven Macatonia & Jeremy TorzFounders & coffee addicts
100% speciality Arabica coffeeStrength - dark roast - 6
The Perfect Espresso17-19g of coffee - use scales for best results.Set your machine at ~91 degrees and aim for 21-25s extraction time.You should end up with 27-30g of delicious coffee. Enjoy!

