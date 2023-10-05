Union Revelation Espresso Blend Wholebean coffee200g

Espresso Wholebean Union Direct Trade More than just paying a fair price, Union Direct Trade means we work in partnership with farmers to improve both quality of coffee and livelihoods, long term. *Quality Score To evaluate coffee, SCAA (Speciality Coffee Association of America) uses standardised International Quality Score. 80 points or more means you're enjoying a high quality Speciality Coffee. Quality Score: 84.5* For tips on how to make the most of your coffee, visit unionroasted.com/brew

Our signature espresso coffee, served in high-end cafés across the country (and now, at your table). It's a bold one - with hints of berries and citrus. Dark-roasted for a rich caramel finish. A complex blend of coffees from smallholder farmers including San Jeronimo Costa Rica, Gajah Mountain Sumatra, Cocagi Gashonga Rwanda and Liberación Guatemala. Notes of treacle, dark chocolate and cinnamon We hand-roast our coffee in small batches to develop delicious flavour and aroma for each individual coffee.

Our Story San Francisco, the '90s. Flannel shirts, scruffy hair. The smell of fresh-roasted coffee lingers in the air and captivates the senses. That aroma. It woke up an ambition in us - to bring good coffee to the world. Fast forward to East London, today. Working with smallholder farmers around the world we source high quality coffee, craft-roasting each batch in our vintage Probat to develop the exquisite flavours. We're now proud roasters for Britain's finest restaurants, cafés - and coffee gourmets like you. Welcome to our union, enjoy your brew. Steven Macatonia & Jeremy Torz Founders & coffee addicts

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging FSC® C021323

100% speciality Arabica coffee Strength - dark roast - 6

Pack size: 200G

200g ℮

