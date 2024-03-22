Birra Moretti Sale Di Mare Lager Beer 660ml

Beer. Visit: birramoretti.com or scan QR code.

Dive into full-flavoured refreshment with Birra Moretti Sale Di Mare, our latest innovation born from the Italian coast. A medium bodied premium lager at 4.8% ABV, unfiltered for a natural haze and enriched with a hint of Italian sea salt. Birra Moretti Sale Di Mare comes with a hoppy taste, delivering citrus and pine aromas. Enjoy Birra Moretti in good company and with great food!

Alcohol Info: Please enjoy responsibly the UK chief medical officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week be drinkaware.co.uk 3.2 UK units per bottle 18+ Alc. 4.8 % vol. Recycling Info: Cap on - Recycle

Pack size: 660ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Maize, Hops, Hop Extract, Italian Sea Salt

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

660ml ℮