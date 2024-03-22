We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Birra Moretti Sale Di Mare Lager Beer 660ml
image 1 of Birra Moretti Sale Di Mare Lager Beer 660mlimage 2 of Birra Moretti Sale Di Mare Lager Beer 660mlimage 3 of Birra Moretti Sale Di Mare Lager Beer 660ml

Birra Moretti Sale Di Mare Lager Beer 660ml

4.4(36)
Write a review

£3.00

£4.54/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Beer.Visit: birramoretti.com or scan QR code.
Birra Moretti Sale Di Mare is a medium-bodied premium lager with a unique twist. Unfiltered for a natural haze and infused with a hint of Italian sea salt, it delivers refreshing citrus and pine aromas. Perfect for any occasion, especially with seafood. Discover full-flavoured refreshment with Birra Moretti Sale Di Mare.
Dive into full-flavoured refreshment with Birra Moretti Sale Di Mare, our latest innovation born from the Italian coast. A medium bodied premium lager at 4.8% ABV, unfiltered for a natural haze and enriched with a hint of Italian sea salt. Birra Moretti Sale Di Mare comes with a hoppy taste, delivering citrus and pine aromas. Enjoy Birra Moretti in good company and with great food!
Alcohol Info: Please enjoy responsibly the UK chief medical officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week be drinkaware.co.uk3.2 UK units per bottle18+Alc. 4.8 % vol.Recycling Info: Cap on - Recycle
Pack size: 660ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Maize, Hops, Hop Extract, Italian Sea Salt

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

660ml ℮

View all Beer - Lager

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here