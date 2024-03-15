Tesco Cookies and Cream Pie 450g

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

<p>Remove all packaging<br>Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature.</p><p>Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours.</p><p> </p><figure class="table"><table><tbody><tr><td rowspan="1"> </td></tr></tbody></table></figure><p> </p><p> </p>

May contain peanuts, nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream ( Milk ) (46%), Cookie Pieces (13%) [ Wheat Flour, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt], Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Fat, Water, Brown Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins)], Whey Powder ( Milk ), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Sulphate, Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Whole Milk , Flavourings, Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Salt.

