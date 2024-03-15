We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Cookies and Cream Pie 450g

Tesco Cookies and Cream Pie 450g

5(1)
Write a review

£2.50

£0.56/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
1060kJ
254kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
15.3g

high

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.9g

high

45%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.0g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1414kJ / 339kcal

Chocolate flavoured digestive biscuit base, chocolate sauce and vanilla flavour cream mousse topped with chocolate flavoured cookies.
Topped with Chocolate cookies Chocolate digestive biscuit base, topped with a vanilla cream mousse, topped with chocolate cookies
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk) (46%), Cookie Pieces (13%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt], Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Fat, Water, Brown Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Whey Powder (Milk), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Sulphate, Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Whole Milk, Flavourings, Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Salt.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts, nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

450g e

Preparation and Usage

<p>Remove all packaging<br>Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature.</p><p>Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours.</p><p> </p><figure class="table"><table><tbody><tr><td rowspan="1"> </td></tr></tbody></table></figure><p> </p><p> </p>

View all Pies, Tarts & Crumble

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here