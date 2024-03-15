Tesco Cookies and Cream Pie 450g
£2.50
£0.56/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1060kJ
-
- 254kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15.3g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.9g
- 45%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 14.0g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.21g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk) (46%), Cookie Pieces (13%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt], Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Fat, Water, Brown Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Whey Powder (Milk), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Sulphate, Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Whole Milk, Flavourings, Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Salt.
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (75g)
|Energy
|1414kJ / 339kcal
|1060kJ / 254kcal
|Fat
|20.4g
|15.3g
|Saturates
|11.8g
|8.9g
|Carbohydrate
|33.8g
|25.4g
|Sugars
|18.6g
|14.0g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.8g
|Protein
|3.9g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.21g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2024