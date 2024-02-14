The Tofoo Co. Marinated Smokey BBQ Strips 180g

Pasteurised Tofu Pieces coated in BBQ-Style Spices and BBQ Sauce.

We've already marinated these high-protein tofoo pieces so you don't have to imagine what you could do with all that extra time. Practice your yoyo skills, stroke four extra dogs per day, or just ponder the big questions of the universe. Like, shall i serve this over rice, in a wrap or pop it in a pitta?

Ready to Cook Tofu with Taste Handmade tofu in a sweet & smoky BBQ marinade Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Tofu (77%) (Water, Soya Beans, Nigari), BBQ Sauce (6%) (Brown Sugar (Sugar, Cane Molasses), Glucose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Onion Puree, Smoked Salt, Smoked Paprika, Allspice, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Light Brown Sugar (White Sugar, Cane Molasses), Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder, Salt, Ground Cumin, Cracked Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

180g ℮