The Tofoo Co. Marinated Smokey BBQ Strips 180g

The Tofoo Co. Marinated Smokey BBQ Strips 180g

£2.85

£15.83/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 1/2 pack (as sold) provides:
Energy
1034kJ
248kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
13.9g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.7g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1149kJ

Pasteurised Tofu Pieces coated in BBQ-Style Spices and BBQ Sauce.
We've already marinated these high-protein tofoo pieces so you don't have to imagine what you could do with all that extra time. Practice your yoyo skills, stroke four extra dogs per day, or just ponder the big questions of the universe. Like, shall i serve this over rice, in a wrap or pop it in a pitta?
Ready to CookTofu with TasteHandmade tofu in a sweet & smoky BBQ marinadeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Tofu (77%) (Water, Soya Beans, Nigari), BBQ Sauce (6%) (Brown Sugar (Sugar, Cane Molasses), Glucose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Onion Puree, Smoked Salt, Smoked Paprika, Allspice, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Light Brown Sugar (White Sugar, Cane Molasses), Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder, Salt, Ground Cumin, Cracked Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

180g ℮

