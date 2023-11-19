We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schar Gluten Free Balance of Both Rolls 260g

5(1)
Write a review

£2.50

£0.96/100g

Vegan

Gluten free rolls made with a blend of tapioca starch and wholegrain flours.
A Blend of White and Wholegrain FlourLactose-FreeGluten-FreeHigh in CalciumSource of FibreSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 260G
High in CalciumSource of Fibre

Ingredients

Tapioca Flour (Starch) 29%, Whole Grain Flours 29% (Rice, Maize, Teff), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Thickeners: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Yeast, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Sugar, Vitamins and Minerals [Calcium Carbonate, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)], Salt, Fermented Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Net Contents

260g ℮

