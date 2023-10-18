We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Crosse And Blackwell Cream of Tomato Soup 400G

Vegetarian

Cream of Tomato Soup
It all started in 1819 between a farmer and a chef.Combining foodie passion with farming know - how. they formed a perfect partnership - much like a bowl of scrumptious soup and a crusty roll!200 years on...We continue to make the good stuff, focus on flavour and believe in perfect partnerships.Farmers & ChefsFriends & FamiliesCrosse & Blackwell Ltd
Crosse & Blackwell is a registered trademark of Princes Ltd. All rights reserved.
From farm to flavourful bowlCreator of Comfort Soup1 of Your 5 a DayNo artificial flavours, colours or preservativesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (91%), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Double Cream (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Paprika, Rice Flour, Basil Extract, Flavourings

Allergy Information

Allergy advice: Allergens in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving, 5 a day: Portion size: 1 per can

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

