We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Free From 2 Battered Whitefish Fillets 270g

Tesco Free From 2 Battered Whitefish Fillets 270g

3.3(3)
Write a review

£3.00

£3.00/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical fillet
Energy
846kJ
202kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.78g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 791kJ / 189kcal

2 Formed Pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) fillet portions, coated in a gluten free batter.
Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pollock (Fish) (65%), Rice Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Gram Flour, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Glycerol Monostearate), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

270g e

View all Coated Fish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here