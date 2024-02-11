Patak's Vegetable Biryani 270g

Vegetable Biryani with Aromatic Spices Recipe inspiration: www.pataks.com

Microwave in 90 seconds. Ready to serve in a bowl and enjoy on its own or alongside rice, poppadoms or a Naan bread for a quick dinner or easy lunch. Or Enjoy on the side of your favourite Patak's curry!

Since 1958, Patak's have shared their expert family recipes so that everyone can enjoy deliciously authentic and easy-to-make Indian dishes at home.

Meal in Minutes 90 Seconds Microwave Chilli rating - Mild - 1 No Artificial Colours Flavours Preservatives Suitable for Vegans 5 Minutes on Hob Ready Meal Microwave Rice

Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Basmati Rice (28%), Potato (19%), Onion, Cauliflower (8.5%), Carrot (8%), Green Peas (6%), French Beans (4%), Sunflower Oil, Mixed Spices (1%) (Spices, Cumin, Cardamom, Coriander, Turmeric), Tomato Paste, Garlic Paste, Ginger Paste, Chilli Paste, Salt, Mint Leaves

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Soy, Mustard, Milk.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

270g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serve in a bowl and enjoy on its own or alongside pappadums for a quick dinner or easy lunch. Or enjoy on the side of your favourite Patak's curry!

