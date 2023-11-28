Amandla Shiraz Zinfandel 75CL

Shiraz-Zinfandel

Tasting notes: sourced from jaw droppingly beautiful vineyards in the Western Cape. The grapes for this ripe, luscious Shiraz-Zinfandel are hand-picked and blended by Praisy Dlamini, one of the brightest stars in the wine industry. Drink this wine with your best friends, or use it as an excuse to make new ones! Thank you for joining us on our journey.

"Amandla" she cried, to which the crowd joyously responded "Awethu". A rallying cry - 'Power within us' - Amandla looks to the future, celebrating African people and in particular the incredible women who make this wine.

Our Power Rich & Juicy Flavours of Plums, Blackberries & Spice Wine of Western Cape, South Africa

Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

Red

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah, Zinfandel

Wine Maker

Praisy Dlamini

Producer

HER WINE COLLECTION

Country

South Africa

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Type of Closure

Screwcap