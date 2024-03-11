Old Mout Berries and Cherries Flavoured Cider 10x330ml

Cider blended with the juice of berries & cherries. Visit oldmoutcider.co.uk to find out more.

This tasty tipple occurred when our crisp apples met their match with a handful of ripe berries & cherries.

We love nature and we couldn't craft our tasty cider without it, which is why we like to look after it. Why Not Try: Kiwi & lime Pineapple & raspberry Strawberry & apple

Gluten Free Natural Flavours Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 3300ML

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (From Concentrate), Sugar, Fruit Juices (From Concentrate; Sour Cherry Juice, Blueberry Juice, Raspberry Juice, Lime Juice, Elderberry Juice, Strawberry Juice), Acid: Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate From Carrot), Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

10 x 330ml ℮ Cans

Lower age limit

18 Years