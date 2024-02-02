Rowntree’s Randoms Milk Chocolate Incredible Easter Egg 540g

Milk chocolate egg with fruit flavoured jelly (7%) and marshmallow (2.5%) inclusions and a bag of Rowntree's® Randoms® (assorted fruit flavoured jellies). Did you know that we don't use artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in Rowntree's® sweets? It's even more reason to enjoy the different flavours, textures, shapes, and colours in every playfully random bag. These brilliantly random sweets are brought to you by Rowntree's®, the makers of the classic Fruit Pastille. The story begins in 1862, when Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionery company. In 2009 Randoms® were born, bringing fruity randomness to the family.

The NEW Rowntree's Randoms Incredible Egg is more random than a monkey playing a saxophone! An irresistible milk chocolate egg with mixed fruity pieces and marshmallow in the shell! Comes with a sharing bag of Randoms to enjoy this Easter!

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

A NEW addition to the Incredible Egg range this Easter, ROWNTREE'S RANDOMS Incredible Egg! A milk chocolate egg with mixed fruity and marshmallow inclusions, along with 1x sharing bag of RANDOMs sweets

Pack size: 540G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat May Contain: Nuts

Net Contents

540g

Preparation and Usage

Milk Chocolate Egg With Fruit Flavoured Jelly 1/20 Egg = 1 Serving Assorted Fruit Flavoured Jellies 6 Sweets = 1 Serving

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours

Lower age limit

4 Years