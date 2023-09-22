We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Batchelors Slim a Soup Creamy Asparagus 4 pack 59g
image 1 of Batchelors Slim a Soup Creamy Asparagus 4 pack 59gimage 2 of Batchelors Slim a Soup Creamy Asparagus 4 pack 59g

Batchelors Slim a Soup Creamy Asparagus 4 pack 59g

3(1)
Write a review

£1.50

£2.54/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion (205g) as prepared
Energy
246kJ
59kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.00g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 120kJ/29kcal

Instant Asparagus Soup
Cosy up with a warming cup of Batchelors Creamy Asparagus Slim a Soup. Deliciously creamy and rich, our low calorie Creamy Asparagus soup is both satisfying and comforting. With 59 calories per cup, this packet soup is low in sugar and fat. Not only that, but there's not an artificial colour or preservative that have been added. Ready to make in minutes, simply empty the dried contents into a cup, add 190ml of boiling water, stir and enjoy. With each pack containing 4 portions, you can enjoy our convenient creamy asparagus soup throughout the week as a savoury snack. At home, on the go, quick lunch or an afternoon snack, wherever you enjoy Batchelors Creamy Asparagus Slim a Soup, it'll always be Super Tasty, Super Easy. Lipsmackingly irresistible every time.
Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Less Than 1% FatContains 59 Calories Per CupLow in Fat and SugarNo Artificial Colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 59G
Low in Fat and Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Asparagus (2%), Onion, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavourings (contain Barley), Milk Proteins, Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Ground Turmeric

Allergy Information

May also contain Celery and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

59g ℮

Preparation and Usage

With less than 1% fat you can relax and enjoy the delicious taste of Slim a Soup!1 Empty a sachet into a cup2 Add 190ml of boiling water3 Stir well, wait a few moments4 Sit back and enjoy...

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

View all Tinned & Packet Soup

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here