Batchelors Slim a Soup Creamy Asparagus 4 pack 59g

Instant Asparagus Soup

Cosy up with a warming cup of Batchelors Creamy Asparagus Slim a Soup. Deliciously creamy and rich, our low calorie Creamy Asparagus soup is both satisfying and comforting. With 59 calories per cup, this packet soup is low in sugar and fat. Not only that, but there's not an artificial colour or preservative that have been added. Ready to make in minutes, simply empty the dried contents into a cup, add 190ml of boiling water, stir and enjoy. With each pack containing 4 portions, you can enjoy our convenient creamy asparagus soup throughout the week as a savoury snack. At home, on the go, quick lunch or an afternoon snack, wherever you enjoy Batchelors Creamy Asparagus Slim a Soup, it'll always be Super Tasty, Super Easy. Lipsmackingly irresistible every time.

Less Than 1% Fat Contains 59 Calories Per Cup Low in Fat and Sugar No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 59G

Low in Fat and Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Asparagus (2%), Onion, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavourings (contain Barley), Milk Proteins, Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Ground Turmeric

Allergy Information

May also contain Celery and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

59g ℮

Preparation and Usage

With less than 1% fat you can relax and enjoy the delicious taste of Slim a Soup! 1 Empty a sachet into a cup 2 Add 190ml of boiling water 3 Stir well, wait a few moments 4 Sit back and enjoy...

