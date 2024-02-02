We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cake Angels Bluey Cup Cake Kit 171g

£2.10

£12.28/kg

Vegetarian

CAKE ANGELS BLUEY FANCY CUP CAKE KIT 171G Have a go at colouring while you wait for your cakes to bake. Share your colouring in with us @officialblueytv
Bluey TM and Bluey character logos TM & © Ludo Studio Pty Ltd 2018
Naturally DivineUnbelievably GoodContains UK FlourBakes in just 12 minutesNo Artificial Colours or FlavoursSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 171G

Ingredients

Plain Sponge Mix: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Raising Agents (E501, E450, E575), Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (E472b, E477) Dried Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Icing Mix: Icing Sugar, Maize Starch, Anti-Caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Edible Sugar Decorations: Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Concentrates (Spinach, Safflower, Beetroot), Colour (Anthocyanin), Edible Wafer Decorations: Potato Starch, Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectants (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Soya and Sunflower Lecithins), Natural Food Colours (Spirulina Extract, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Makes 10 Cupcakes

Net Contents

171g ℮

Preparation and Usage

To make your Bluey cupcakesYou will Need...1 medium egg1 heaped teaspoon of butter (6g) at room temperature45ml (3 tablespoons) Water for the cake30g (6 teaspoons) very soft butter for the icingGet Baking!1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C for a fan oven), Gas Mark 4.2. Put the cupcake cases in a cupcake tray.3. Whisk sponge mix with the 6g butter and egg until thick and smooth. Add the water and whisk for 1 minute until the mixture looks runny.4. Evenly divide the cake mixture into each cupcake case (approx. 1 heaped tablespoon per case).5. Bake for 12-15 minutes until firm to touch and golden brown. Allow the cakes to cool on a wire rack.Have Fun Decorating!6. To make the buttercream, put the icing sugar in a small bowl and add 30g (6 teaspoons) of very soft butter. With a fork, slowly mix in the icing sugar to make a smooth buttercream icing.7. Spread or pipe a little of the buttercream on each cake and decorate with brightly coloured sprinkles and Bluey wafers! Then enjoy! Best eaten freshly baked.For real life, you can make mini Bluey-berry cupcakes! Put a handful of blueberries into the cupcake case before you spoon your cake mixture over the top. Then bake and watch your cakes turn blue.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

