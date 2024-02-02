Cake Angels Bluey Cup Cake Kit 171g

CAKE ANGELS BLUEY FANCY CUP CAKE KIT 171G Have a go at colouring while you wait for your cakes to bake. Share your colouring in with us @officialblueytv

Bluey TM and Bluey character logos TM & © Ludo Studio Pty Ltd 2018

Naturally Divine Unbelievably Good Contains UK Flour Bakes in just 12 minutes No Artificial Colours or Flavours Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 171G

Ingredients

Plain Sponge Mix: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Raising Agents (E501, E450, E575), Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (E472b, E477) Dried Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Icing Mix: Icing Sugar, Maize Starch, Anti-Caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Edible Sugar Decorations: Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Concentrates (Spinach, Safflower, Beetroot), Colour (Anthocyanin), Edible Wafer Decorations: Potato Starch, Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectants (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Soya and Sunflower Lecithins), Natural Food Colours (Spirulina Extract, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Makes 10 Cupcakes

Net Contents

171g ℮

Preparation and Usage

To make your Bluey cupcakes You will Need... 1 medium egg 1 heaped teaspoon of butter (6g) at room temperature 45ml (3 tablespoons) Water for the cake 30g (6 teaspoons) very soft butter for the icing Get Baking! 1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C for a fan oven), Gas Mark 4. 2. Put the cupcake cases in a cupcake tray. 3. Whisk sponge mix with the 6g butter and egg until thick and smooth. Add the water and whisk for 1 minute until the mixture looks runny. 4. Evenly divide the cake mixture into each cupcake case (approx. 1 heaped tablespoon per case). 5. Bake for 12-15 minutes until firm to touch and golden brown. Allow the cakes to cool on a wire rack. Have Fun Decorating! 6. To make the buttercream, put the icing sugar in a small bowl and add 30g (6 teaspoons) of very soft butter. With a fork, slowly mix in the icing sugar to make a smooth buttercream icing. 7. Spread or pipe a little of the buttercream on each cake and decorate with brightly coloured sprinkles and Bluey wafers! Then enjoy! Best eaten freshly baked. For real life, you can make mini Bluey-berry cupcakes! Put a handful of blueberries into the cupcake case before you spoon your cake mixture over the top. Then bake and watch your cakes turn blue.

