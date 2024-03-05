We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Fire Pit 4 Tandoori Prawn Skewers 160g

Tesco Fire Pit 4 Tandoori Prawn Skewers 160g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£21.88/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
56kcal
235kJ
3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.65g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 356kJ / 84kcal

Raw, peeled king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) with added water, coated in a tandoori flavour seasoning.
Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (81%), Water, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate (Milk)), Flavouring, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Ginger Powder, Nigella Seed, Turmeric Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Paprika Extract, Capsicum Extract, Salt.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam
Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

160g e

View all Prawns

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here