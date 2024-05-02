Tesco Finest Mediterranean Inspired Roasted Vegetable Tart 400g

Red and yellow peppers and courgette on a tomato sauce layer in a butter enriched shortcrust pastry case.

Butter enriched pastry topped with a layer of rich tomato sauce and garnished with roasted red and yellow peppers, courgette and onion tumbled in a basil and oil dressing. Summer Edition Topped with a rich tomato sauce and garnished with roasted pepper, courgette and onion in a basil and oil dressing.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato, Red Pepper (18%), Courgette (12%), Yellow Pepper (11%), Red Onion, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk) (4%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Basil, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Dried Pasteurised Egg, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

400g e