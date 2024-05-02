We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Mediterranean Inspired Roasted Vegetable Tart 400g

Tesco Finest Mediterranean Inspired Roasted Vegetable Tart 400g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a tart
Energy
854kJ
204kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
10.0g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.42g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 854kJ / 204kcal

Red and yellow peppers and courgette on a tomato sauce layer in a butter enriched shortcrust pastry case.
Butter enriched pastry topped with a layer of rich tomato sauce and garnished with roasted red and yellow peppers, courgette and onion tumbled in a basil and oil dressing.Summer Edition Topped with a rich tomato sauce and garnished with roasted pepper, courgette and onion in a basil and oil dressing.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato, Red Pepper (18%), Courgette (12%), Yellow Pepper (11%), Red Onion, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk) (4%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Basil, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Dried Pasteurised Egg, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

