Smarties Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 188g

£3.00

£1.60/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024

Milk chocolate egg with a tube of SMARTIES (Milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell).Smarties is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.Good to rememberEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.www.smarties.co.uk
SMARTIES® Large Egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg with a full sized tube of Smarties.SMARTIES® were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntrees in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES® in 1937. SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® are available in a mixture of 8 different coloured shells - covering red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange. Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil.Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons, sharing bags and mini eggs - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.
If you like this why not try our Smarties Incredible Egg?
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa®Reg. Trademark of Société de Produits Nestlé S.A.Nutritional Compass ®
Nestlé ® Good Food, Good Life®
Smooth milk chocolate egg with a full sized Smarties Tube.No Artificial Colours, Flavours Or PreservativesRainforest Alliance Certified cocoaResponsibly sourced paper packaging
Pack size: 188G

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, WheatMay Contain: Nuts

Net Contents

188g

Preparation and Usage

Share or save your chocolate eggMilk Chocolate Egg Shell - Know your Serving 1/8 Egg = 1 ServingSmarties - Know your Serving 16 Sweets = 1 Serving

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

4 Years

Milk Chocolate Egg ShellSmarties

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Starch, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes, Curcumin), Flavourings, Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax), Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish), Barley Malt Extract, Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

Storage

Store cool and dryFor best before end see base

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 16 sweetsReference Intake*%RI*
Energy1977kJ376kJ8400kJ
-471kcal89kcal2000kcal4%
Fat18.7g3.6g70g5%
of which: saturates11.3g2.1g20g11%
Carbohydrate69.0g13.1g260g5%
of which: sugars60.1g11.4g90g13%
Fibre1.9g0.4g--
Protein5.4g1.0g50g2%
Salt0.13g0.02g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains 2 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

