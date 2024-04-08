We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 2 Hot & Spicy Chicken Burgers 200g

Tesco 2 Hot & Spicy Chicken Burgers 200g

£3.75

£18.75/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One burger
Energy
917kJ
219kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
10.9g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.64g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1079kJ / 258kcal

Chicken breast fillet pieces in a spicy seasoned breadcrumb coating.
100% WHOLE FILLET Marinated with chilli, in a crispy and spicy coating.
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (63%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Cornflour, Chilli Powder, Rice Flour, Dextrin, Brown Sugar, Onion Powder, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Cayenne Pepper, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate), Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoked Paprika, Yeast, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Turmeric Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

