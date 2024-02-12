We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Birds Eye 4 Beef Burgers with Plant Protein and Onion 227g

Birds Eye 4 Beef Burgers with Plant Protein and Onion 227g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per burger grilled provides:
Energy
534kJ
128kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
9.2g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.44g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Beef Burgers with Rehydrated Plant Protein, Diced Onion and Seasoning.For a Sustainable TomorrowMaking a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every dayBIRDSEYE.CO.UK/OUR-SUSTAINABLE-PATH
What are Birds Eye's 10x Beef Burgers with Plant Protein? They're burger patties made from prime beef and rehydrated pea protein. The result? A really meaty pea protein burger!Why not try after a workout – or to feed a growing family? The succulent beef, sourced from Irish and British farms, pairs with the power of the plant for protein-rich (and delicious!) patties.Cook the beef burgers straight from the freezer for best results. Whether that means flipping burgers on the barbecue or grilling in the oven!
At Birds Eye, we have carefully sourced the high quality cuts of beef from a select group of trusted British and Irish farms to confidently bring nothing but the best burgers to your dinner time.Passion, care and attention has gone into our recipe, resulting in the delicious flavour on your plate made from prime beef, plant protein, freshly chopped onion and a subtle blend of spices.We can proudly say that we are a cut above the rest.
'Birds Eye', and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
Made with 100% British & Irish BeefSame Great TasteGreat Tasting Teatimes
Pack size: 227G

Ingredients

Beef (55%), Rehydrated Pea Protein (18%), Onion (14%), Beef Fat, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Flour, Natural Rosemary Flavouring, Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

227g ℮

