Milkybar Mini Eggs White Chocolate Bar 100g

White chocolate with 9% mini inclusions (milk chocolate in a sugar shell). White chocolate contains vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter. Good to remember Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures. Milkybar is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org. www.milkybar.co.uk

We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we’ve added even more of it to our chocolate and because we love Milkybar at Easter, we have introduced a deicious sharing block version of your favourite white chocolate . The same delicious taste that you and your family know and love but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It’s simple stuff! Milkybar® Mini Egg Block has no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives but the same great taste. A novel chocolate treat for spring time! Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by both kids and adults. Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé’s new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children’s development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk. Both kids and adults love the delicious taste of Milkybar® so why not enjoy simple moments with Milkybar® available in mini eggs, small Easter egg, bars, blocks and buttons.

If you love the block, why not try the Milkybar Mini Eggs?

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Creamy white chocolate with crunchy mini eggs inclusions With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a treat you can feel happy to eat this Easter! Suitable for vegetarians Share with friends or family this Easter

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring, Wheat Four, Starch, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Shellac, Carnauba Wax, Beeswax), Colours (Beetroot Red Carotenes, Curcumin, Anthocyanins, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins), Spirulina Concentrate, Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish), Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

Contains 5 servings

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Know Your Servings 1 Row = 1 Serving

Additives

Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

4 Years