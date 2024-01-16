Tesco Finest 4 Strawberries & Clotted Cream Hot Cross Buns

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024

defrost for a minimum of 2 hours hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

May contain sesame seeds and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, White Chocolate (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk , Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Demerara Sugar, Strawberry Jam (2.5%) [Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dextrose], Clotted Cream ( Milk ) (2.5%), Strawberry (2.5%), Apple Purée, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Strawberry Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Salt, Fruit Concentrates [Blackcurrant, Apple, Blueberry], Flavouring, Vegetable Concentrates [Radish, Carrot, Pumpkin], Palm Fat, Pea Protein, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Fibre, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch.

These indulgent hot cross buns are a spin on the classic pairing of strawberries and cream, made with sweet strawberry conserve and rich clotted cream. We then add white chocolate chips and strawberry fruit pieces for extra decadence. Enriched with strawberry conserve, clotted cream and rich white chocolate chips

