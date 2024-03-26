Badger Brewery Outland Ginger Pale Ale 440ml

Beer.

Bold. Unwavering. A real one of a kind - just like Dorset's old harry rocks. Spicy ginger takes centre stage in this hazy pale ale, brewed with WGV and goldings hops. Expect refreshing, balanced yet punchy flavours.

Paths forged, not followed. From our unique heritage and the place we call home, to the characterful and distinctive profiles of our beers, Outland is far from ordinary. And for good reason. You’ll find us on our own path. Exploring our surroundings, hunting out flavours and uncovering the hidden secrets behind each of our characterful craft beers.

Hazy. Spicy. Sweet.

Pack size: 440ML

Allergy Information

Contains Malted Barley and Sulphites., May Contain Wheat.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

440ml ℮

