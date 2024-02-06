We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

itsu classic prawn gyoza 240g

Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with prawn & vegetablesFor easy & delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes
Ready. Set. Gyoza! Quick & versatile, these restaurant quality dumplings are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed in hundreds of dishes... Little parcels of joy brimming with Asian flavours.
For an authentic experience and top quality ingredients, itsu have created our gyoza with experts in Asian cuisine CJ Cheil Jedang Corp.
Eat beautifulReady in 3½ minsLow in saturated fatInnovation with the leading purveyor of quality food of KoreaMade with sustainably sourced prawns and responsibly sourced fish
Pack size: 240G
Low in saturated fat

Ingredients

Gyoza Filling (Prawn (Crustacean) (30%), Water, Cabbage, Water Chestnut, Fish Fillet [Basa, (Fish), Water, Salt], Sesame Oil, Chive, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Carrot Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Seafood Glaze [Cod (Fish) Prawn (Crustacean), (contains Sulphites), Corn Starch, Sugar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper Oil], Garlic, Sugar, Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt], Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, White Pepper), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Spinach Powder [Spinach, Parsley])

Allergy Information

May contain Mollusc For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Net Contents

240g

Preparation and Usage

[Make your own dipping sauce]2 tbsp soy sauce1 tbsp vinegar (any)1 tbsp honey1/2 tbsp sesame oilServing suggestionsOn their own [with a dipping sauce]With vegetables/saladIn stir-friesIn soup/brothWith rice/noodles

