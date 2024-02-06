itsu classic prawn gyoza 240g

Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with prawn & vegetables For easy & delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes

Ready. Set. Gyoza! Quick & versatile, these restaurant quality dumplings are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed in hundreds of dishes... Little parcels of joy brimming with Asian flavours.

For an authentic experience and top quality ingredients, itsu have created our gyoza with experts in Asian cuisine CJ Cheil Jedang Corp.

Eat beautiful Ready in 3½ mins Low in saturated fat Innovation with the leading purveyor of quality food of Korea Made with sustainably sourced prawns and responsibly sourced fish

Pack size: 240G

Gyoza Filling (Prawn (Crustacean) (30%), Water, Cabbage, Water Chestnut, Fish Fillet [Basa, (Fish), Water, Salt], Sesame Oil, Chive, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Carrot Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Seafood Glaze [Cod (Fish) Prawn (Crustacean), (contains Sulphites), Corn Starch, Sugar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper Oil], Garlic, Sugar, Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt], Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, White Pepper), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Spinach Powder [Spinach, Parsley])

May contain Mollusc For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

This pack contains 2-3 servings

240g

