We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Tenders 305g

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Tenders 305g

2(4)
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1455kJ
348kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
17.7g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.17g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1032kJ / 247kcal

Chicken breast inner fillet pieces in a crispy southern fried breadcrumb coating.
100% WHOLE FILLET Chicken mini fillets in a crispy peppery breadcrumb coating
Pack size: 305G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (64%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Maize Starch, Spices, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast Extract, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Dextrose, Flavouring (contains Barley), Yeast, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cider Vinegar, Black Pepper Extract, Flavouring, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

305g e

View all Breaded Chicken

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here