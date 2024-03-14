We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 4 Double Cheeseburgers 568g

£3.75

£6.60/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One burger
Energy
1188kJ
286kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
20.3g

high

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.7g

high

49%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.94g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1071kJ / 258kcal

Seasoned beef burgers, filled with a processed cheese slice.
Succulent & Tasty Perfectly seasoned beef with an indulgent cheesy melted middle.
Pack size: 568G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (69%), Processed Cheese Slice (12%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cheese (Milk), Water, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Disodium Citrate, Monosodium Phosphate), Salt, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract)], Water, Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Pea Fibre, White Pepper, Bay, Black Pepper Extract, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

568g e

