New
Kopparberg Alcohol Free Cider Variety Pack 10 x 330ml

Kopparberg Alcohol Free Cider Variety Pack 10 x 330ml

£9.00

£2.73/litre

Vegan

Alc. not more than 0.05% vol.
Alc. not more than 0.05% vol.
Premium Cider
Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 3300ML

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Net Contents

10 x 330ml

Premium CiderSuitable for vegans
Alcohol-free Mixed Fruit x2Alcohol-free Strawberry & Lime x2Alcohol-free Mixed Fruit Tropical x2Alcohol-free Pear x2Alcohol-free Summer Punch x2

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fermented Apple Juice, Juice (Apple, Blackcurrant, Elderberry, Raspberry), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (E224/Sulphites)

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before, see base of can

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy:160 kJ / 38 kcal
Fat:< 0.5 g
of which Saturates< 0.1 g
Carbohydrate:9.2 g
of which Sugars9.2 g
Protein:< 0.5 g
Salt:< 0.01 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

