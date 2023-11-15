We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
L'Oreal Preference Metavivids 7.222 Meta Pink Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

L'Oreal Preference Metavivids 7.222 Meta Pink Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

4.7(50)
Write a review

£9.00

£9.00/each

L'OREAL PREF META PINK S/PRMT HAIR DYE
Inspired by the digital world, our most innovative expertise for the first time in an all-in-one kit. New Préférence Metavivids brings an ultra intense colour thanks to a semi-permanent formula. Our permanent bleach and semi-permanent conditioning colour will help you achieve a high intensity result. For best colour visibility, bleaching is a mandatory step. Not adapted for grey hair.
Goes well withElvive Bond Repair Pre-Shampoo
Up to 9 Level LiftVisible on dark shadesLast Up to 4 weeks

Ingredients

1190207, Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Sulfate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (F.I.L. C199529/1)

Preparation and Usage

STEP 1 - Before colouring: Remember to be colour safe and always do your patch test 48 hours before use, even if you have already used colouring products before. Please follow the instruction leaflet and read the safety information.STEP 2 - Prep: Cover your shoulders with a towel and put on the gloves. Open the colouring bottle and pour it entirely into the developer bottle. Close with the applicator tip and shake it to obtain a completely even mixture. Twist off the applicator tip immediately to avoid bursting and damage from the product overflowing.STEP 3 - Apply colour: Part your hair into small, even sections and apply the colour. Refer to instructions for development time. Apply conditioner and then rinse thoroughly.

View all Vibrant Hair Colour Dye

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here