PG Tips 70 Gold Black Tea Bags 203g

PG Tips 70 Gold Black Tea Bags 203g

£3.80

£1.87/100g

70 Black Tea BagsFind out more at ra.orgOur plant-based tea bags are biodegradable in industrial composting conditions when placed in your food waste bin if your local council accepts it.
New PG Tips Gold is a luxurious blend, perfected with hand-plucked leaves from Rwanda, Kenya and Assam, expertly crafted to perfectly release its exquisite flavour.We have enhanced our PG Tips Gold to ensure our new teabag offers you an indulgent, velvety and rich taste. Complemented with a new teabag shape to deliver a perfect flavour release. Made for tea lovers who appreciate the finer things in life.New PG Tips Gold is best brewed for 1-2 minutes using boiling water, then adding milk as recommended by our Master Blenders.
PG Tips & ProgressSince 1930, PG Tips has brought a fresh perspective to tea. Today, we continue our founder, Arthur Brooke's, progressive vision by continuing our commitment to people and planet. We are proud to be the first UK tea brand to achieve Rainforest Alliance Certification. Our Manchester factory uses 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral.For the Love of TeaEveryday rituals, like tea, are worth perfecting because they can lift any day with such warmth and indulgence. New PG Tips Gold is the perfect way to raise the bar in your enjoyment of tea, making each tea-drinking moment exquisitely memorable. At PG Tips, we exist to celebrate our shared love of a fine cuppa and how it can enrich and elevate everyday life. That's why we're proud to share our fresh perspective on tea with this indulgent new blend.
PEFC - PEFC Certified, This product is from sustainably managed forests, recycled and controlled sources, PEFC/16-33-1375, www.pefc.co.uk
Perfect Flavour ReleaseIndulgent, Velvety & Rich TasteThe Finest Leaves for an Exquisite AromaOur Manchester factory uses 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral.Best brewed for 1-2 minutes.
Pack size: 203G

Ingredients

Black Tea¹, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Number of uses

70 Count

Net Contents

203g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Our master blenders suggest that PG Tips Gold is best brewed for 1-2 minutes using boiling water, then adding milk.

