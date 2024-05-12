TESCO FINEST AL FORNO LASAGNE 700G

Cooked egg pasta with beef and smoked pancetta in a tomato and Chianti red wine sauce topped with béchamel sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano and Vintage Cheddar cheeses and parsley.

Full flavoured beef and pancetta ragu, made with Chianti red wine, luxuriously layered between sheets of egg pasta, finished with vintage Cheddar béchamel sauce, Italian Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and a sprinkle of parsley DINE IN RICH MAIN FOR 2 DINE IN ...with our Finest Lasagne, made with a rich ragu of tender beef, pancetta and Chianti wine. Finished with a vintage Cheddar béchamel and aged Parmigiano Reggiano for a an irresistible topping. Pairs well with a full bodied red wine.

Pack size: 700G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (30%), Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Whole Milk, Tomato, Chianti Red Wine (Sulphites), Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Onion, Whipping Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Smoked Pancetta [Pork Belly, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic, Coriander, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Carrot, Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Marjoram, Oregano, Beef Extract, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Black Pepper, Bay, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British beef and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

700g e