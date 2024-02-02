Kit Kat Caramel Cookie Collision Chocolate Incredible Easter Egg 512.7g

Caramel flavour milk chocolate egg with cookie crumb and shortbread biscuit pieces (10%).
Crispy wafer finger with a caramel topping (18%) covered with thick milk chocolate (63%).
Milk chocolate eggs (52%) with cookie dough flavour filling with crispy cereals (1.9%), biscuit powder (0.9%) and wafer pieces (0.4%).Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.Find out more at ra.org.www.kitkat.co.ukwww.facebook.com/kitkatukGood to rememberEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
Celebrate your Easter with the KITKAT Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg! What makes it so incredible? It has a GIANT caramel flavoured shell with real cookie piece inclusions! It doesn't stop there, with 2 x KitKat Chunky Caramel Bars and 1 x Bag of KITKAT Cookie Dough Mini Eggs! KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT 2 Finger, or even our KITKAT Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Easter Egg.So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT!
KITKAT Incredible Egg has a caramel flavoured shell with real cookie piece inclusions!Comes with 2 x KitKat Chunky Caramel Bars and 1 x Bag of KitKat Cookie Dough Mini Eggs!No artificial colours, flavours or preservativesRainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
Pack size: 512.7G
Allergy Information
Contains: Milk, WheatMay Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Net Contents
512.7g
Preparation and Usage
KitKat Chunky Caramel BarKnow Your Serving1/20 Egg = 1 ServingShare or save your chocolate egg!Bag of KitKatKnow Your Serving1 Bar = 1 ServingCookie Dough Mini EggsKnow Your Serving2 Eggs = 1 Serving
Lower age limit
4 Years
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring
Allergy Information
Contains: Milk, WheatMay Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|% RI*
|Energy
|2074kJ / 495kcal
|902kJ / 215kcal
|11%
|Fat
|24.4g
|10.6g
|15%
|of which: saturates
|14.1g
|6.1g
|31%
|Carbohydrate
|61.9g
|26.9g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|50.9g
|22.1g
|25%
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.8g
|-
|Protein
|5.7g
|2.5g
|5%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.11g
|2%
|*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring, Starch, Corn Flour, Corn Bran, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Thickener (Guar Gum), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 31% minimum, Milk Solids 18% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Contains: Milk, WheatMay Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 eggs
|% RI*
|Energy
|2228kJ / 533kcal
|401kJ / 96kcal
|5%
|Fat
|30.0g
|5.4g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|17.1g
|3.1g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|56.6g
|10.2g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|55.3g
|10.0g
|11%
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|7.9g
|1.4g
|3%
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.04g
|<1%
|*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Contains: Milk, WheatMay Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/20 egg
|% RI*
|Energy
|2219kJ / 531kcal
|443kJ / 106kcal
|5%
|Fat
|29.5g
|5.9g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|17.3g
|3.5g
|18%
|Carbohydrate
|60.2g
|12.0g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|55.2g
|11.0g
|12%
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.1g
|2%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.05g
|<1%
|*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ /
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 20 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-