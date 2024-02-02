Kit Kat Caramel Cookie Collision Chocolate Incredible Easter Egg 512.7g

Caramel flavour milk chocolate egg with cookie crumb and shortbread biscuit pieces (10%). Crispy wafer finger with a caramel topping (18%) covered with thick milk chocolate (63%). Milk chocolate eggs (52%) with cookie dough flavour filling with crispy cereals (1.9%), biscuit powder (0.9%) and wafer pieces (0.4%). Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org. www.kitkat.co.uk www.facebook.com/kitkatuk Good to remember Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.

Celebrate your Easter with the KITKAT Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg! What makes it so incredible? It has a GIANT caramel flavoured shell with real cookie piece inclusions! It doesn't stop there, with 2 x KitKat Chunky Caramel Bars and 1 x Bag of KITKAT Cookie Dough Mini Eggs! KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT 2 Finger, or even our KITKAT Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Easter Egg. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT!

KITKAT Incredible Egg has a caramel flavoured shell with real cookie piece inclusions! Comes with 2 x KitKat Chunky Caramel Bars and 1 x Bag of KitKat Cookie Dough Mini Eggs! No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa

Pack size: 512.7G

Contains: Milk, Wheat May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

512.7g

KitKat Chunky Caramel Bar Know Your Serving 1/20 Egg = 1 Serving Share or save your chocolate egg! Bag of KitKat Know Your Serving 1 Bar = 1 Serving Cookie Dough Mini Eggs Know Your Serving 2 Eggs = 1 Serving

4 Years