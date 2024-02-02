We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Kit Kat Caramel Cookie Collision Chocolate Incredible Easter Egg 512.7gimage 2 of Kit Kat Caramel Cookie Collision Chocolate Incredible Easter Egg 512.7g

Kit Kat Caramel Cookie Collision Chocolate Incredible Easter Egg 512.7g

£12.00

£2.34/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Caramel flavour milk chocolate egg with cookie crumb and shortbread biscuit pieces (10%). Crispy wafer finger with a caramel topping (18%) covered with thick milk chocolate (63%). Milk chocolate eggs (52%) with cookie dough flavour filling with crispy cereals (1.9%), biscuit powder (0.9%) and wafer pieces (0.4%).Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.Find out more at ra.org.www.kitkat.co.ukwww.facebook.com/kitkatukGood to rememberEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
Celebrate your Easter with the KITKAT Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg! What makes it so incredible? It has a GIANT caramel flavoured shell with real cookie piece inclusions! It doesn't stop there, with 2 x KitKat Chunky Caramel Bars and 1 x Bag of KITKAT Cookie Dough Mini Eggs! KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT 2 Finger, or even our KITKAT Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Easter Egg.So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT!
Why not try another Incredible Egg from our range this Easter?
®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
KITKAT Incredible Egg has a caramel flavoured shell with real cookie piece inclusions!Comes with 2 x KitKat Chunky Caramel Bars and 1 x Bag of KitKat Cookie Dough Mini Eggs!No artificial colours, flavours or preservativesRainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
Pack size: 512.7G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, WheatMay Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Net Contents

512.7g

Preparation and Usage

KitKat Chunky Caramel BarKnow Your Serving1/20 Egg = 1 ServingShare or save your chocolate egg!Bag of KitKatKnow Your Serving1 Bar = 1 ServingCookie Dough Mini EggsKnow Your Serving2 Eggs = 1 Serving

Lower age limit

4 Years

1 x KitKat Chunky Caramel Bar1 x Bag of KitKatCookie Dough Mini Eggs

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring

Allergy Information

Storage

Store cool and dry

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bar% RI*
Energy2074kJ / 495kcal902kJ / 215kcal11%
Fat24.4g10.6g15%
of which: saturates14.1g6.1g31%
Carbohydrate61.9g26.9g10%
of which: sugars50.9g22.1g25%
Fibre1.9g0.8g-
Protein5.7g2.5g5%
Salt0.25g0.11g2%
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---
Contains 1 serving---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

