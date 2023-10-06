Aunt Bessie's Gluten Free Golden Yorkshire Pudding Mix 120g

Gluten Free Yorkshire Pudding Mix. For all my latest news, tasty recipe ideas and competitions. For a Sustainable Tomorrow Making a difference with responsibly soured and prepared food every day WWW.AUNTBESSIES.CO.UK/OUR-SUSTAINABLE-PATH

Easily make great Yorkshires that the family deserve, with just a couple of eggs and water. There's nothing better than watching them rise until they're perfectly golden and crispy. Just make sure the oil in your tray is hot before pouring the batter, for the very best Yorkshire.

Why not try our... Gluten Free Stuffing Mix

Produced under licence from Nomad Foods Europe Limited. The Aunt Bessie's logo and device are the registered trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited.

Makes 12 Yorkshires Gluten Free Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Maize Starch, Chickpea Flour, Maize Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Thickener (Locust Bean Gum)

Allergy Information

For allergen, see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This Pack Makes 12 Yorkshire Puddings

Net Contents

120g ℮