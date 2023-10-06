We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aunt Bessie's Gluten Free Golden Yorkshire Pudding Mix 120g

Aunt Bessie's Gluten Free Golden Yorkshire Pudding Mix 120g

£1.40

£11.67/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per baked Yorkshire Pudding
Energy
286kJ
69kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g: oven baked provides:

Gluten Free Yorkshire Pudding Mix.For all my latest news, tasty recipe ideas and competitions.For a Sustainable TomorrowMaking a difference with responsibly soured and prepared food every dayWWW.AUNTBESSIES.CO.UK/OUR-SUSTAINABLE-PATH
Easily make great Yorkshires that the family deserve, with just a couple of eggs and water. There's nothing better than watching them rise until they're perfectly golden and crispy. Just make sure the oil in your tray is hot before pouring the batter, for the very best Yorkshire.
Why not try our...Gluten Free Stuffing Mix
Produced under licence from Nomad Foods Europe Limited. The Aunt Bessie's logo and device are the registered trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited.
Makes 12 YorkshiresGluten FreeSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Maize Starch, Chickpea Flour, Maize Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Thickener (Locust Bean Gum)

Allergy Information

For allergen, see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This Pack Makes 12 Yorkshire Puddings

Net Contents

120g ℮

