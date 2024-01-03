We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Really?! Gluten Free Mozzarella Sticks 180g

£2.45

£13.61/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each Mozzarella Stick ovenbaked contains:
Energy
222kJ
53kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

high

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Mozzarella cheese and full fat soft cheese sticks coated in a gluten free crumb.Part of frostkrone food group
Gluten FreeCheesy mozzarella coated in a golden breadcrumb for a crisp finish!Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (41%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Cornflour, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Garlic Powder, Dextrose, White Pepper, Flavouring, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

