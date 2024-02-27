We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Strongbow Zest Flavoured Cider 4x440ml

£5.80

£3.30/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Cider with Citrus Juices and Natural Flavourings.For more information visit: STRONGBOW.COM
Simply the Zest.Thirst-quenching apple cider carefully blended with orange, lemon, and lime flavours and real fruit juice. A zesty mix that brightens up the classic crisp apple-ness for a fresh citrusy taste. Contains no artificial flavours, sweeteners, and colours.
Take a Bow.Our range has everyone covered.Whatever the occasion, we have a cider for you. Whether it's drinks at your local, or a summer festival, STRONGBOW cider is the perfect accompaniment for any occasion. Whatever your choice, they all have one great thing in common: the unbeatable refreshment that STRONGBOW ciders are famous for. All our ciders are made with natural flavourings.
Simply the Zest. Oranges, Lemons & Limes. Take a BowIrreZESTible new flavourNo Artificial Flavours, Colours, or Sweeteners4% ABV (Alcohol by Volume)Pack contains 4 x 440ml ring-pull drink cans
Pack size: 1760ML

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fruit Juices (from Concentrate: Orange, Lime, Lemon), Acid: Malic Acid, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Sweeteners

Lower age limit

18 Years

