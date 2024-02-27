Strongbow Zest Flavoured Cider 4x440ml

Cider with Citrus Juices and Natural Flavourings. For more information visit: STRONGBOW.COM

Simply the Zest. Thirst-quenching apple cider carefully blended with orange, lemon, and lime flavours and real fruit juice. A zesty mix that brightens up the classic crisp apple-ness for a fresh citrusy taste. Contains no artificial flavours, sweeteners, and colours.

Take a Bow. Our range has everyone covered. Whatever the occasion, we have a cider for you. Whether it's drinks at your local, or a summer festival, STRONGBOW cider is the perfect accompaniment for any occasion. Whatever your choice, they all have one great thing in common: the unbeatable refreshment that STRONGBOW ciders are famous for. All our ciders are made with natural flavourings.

Simply the Zest. Oranges, Lemons & Limes. Take a Bow IrreZESTible new flavour No Artificial Flavours, Colours, or Sweeteners 4% ABV (Alcohol by Volume) Pack contains 4 x 440ml ring-pull drink cans

Pack size: 1760ML

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fruit Juices (from Concentrate: Orange, Lime, Lemon), Acid: Malic Acid, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Lower age limit

18 Years