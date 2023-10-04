Garnier Face & Eye Trio Mask Collection Giftset

GARNIER FACE & EYE TRIO MASK COLLECTION

UK'S No1 Sheet Mask Brand*: In just 15 minutes, eye contours are intensely hydrated, the appearance of eye bags is reduced and the eye area is left feeling revitalised. *Source ©2022 NielsenIQ data, 52 w/e 10/09/2022 in the United Kingdom (GB+NI) Dermatologically Tested & Vegan Formula: Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. This formula contains no animal derived ingredients or by-products. Leaping Bunny Approved: All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide. A treat for face & eyes. Pamper your skin weekly with our Vitamin C Sheet Mask, enriched with Vitamin C* and Hyaluronic Acid to give your skin a fast glow up. In just 15 minutes: skin is intensely rehydrated and feels smoother. *Vitamin C Derivative. Hydrate with the Pomegranate sheet mask. This hydrating sheet mask is infused with the quantity of one bottle of serum** that strengthens the skin barrier for up to 24-hour hydration. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Pomegranate for a fresh and replumping effect. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. Treat your eyes with the orange juice and hyaluronic acid eye patches. They will leave the eye area looking brighter, refreshed and awake. Ophthalmologically tested and safe to use around the delicate area around the eye. **Based on the amount of a 28ml serum

You deserve some me-time! Treat your skin to our revolutionary sheet masks enriched with hyaluronic acid and natural plant extracts - For proven results in 15 minutes.

Shelf height - 178 Shelf width - 30 Shelf depth - 131

Ingredients

Orange Juice Eye Sheet Mask: 968179 06 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Citric Acid, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Juice / Orange Juice, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Mannose, P-Anisic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Xanthan Gum, Pomegranate sheet mask: 967205 55 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Alcohol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Water / Witch Hazel Leaf Water, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Limonene, Mannose, P-Anisic Acid, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Punica Granatum Fruit Extract, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sorbic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance, Vitamin C sheet mask: 936401 56 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Citrus Limon Fruit Extract / Lemon Fruit Extract, Disodium EDTA, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Isopropyl Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Linalool, Mannose, Niacinamide, Phenoxyethanol, Phenylethyl Resorcinol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage