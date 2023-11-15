L'Oreal Preference Metavivids 9.120 Meta Lilac Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

L'OR PREF META LILAC S/PRMT HAIR DYE

Inspired by the digital world, our innovative expertise in an all-in-one kit. New Préférence Metavivids brings an ultra intense colour thanks to a semi-permanent formula. Our permanent bleach and semi-permanent conditioning colour will help you achieve a high intensity result. For best colour visibility,bleaching is a mandatory step. Not adapted for grey hair.

Goes well with Elvive Bond Repair Pre-Shampoo - 3600524074524

Up to 9 Level Lift Visible on dark shades Last Up to 4 weeks

Ingredients

1190207, Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Sulfate, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (F.I.L. C199529/1)

Preparation and Usage