Plantastic Protein Boost Plant Based Curry & Rice Snack Pot 68g

Pre-Cooked Long Grain Rice in a Curry Flavour Sauce Mix with Textured Wheat Protein. Love the Taste or Your Money Back T&Cs apply UK & ROI 18+. Closes: 23.59 on 28 May 2024. Retain receipt & product packaging. See back of pack for more details. Visit www.plantastic.co.uk/moneybackguarantee for full T&Cs. UK & ROI 18+. To claim your money back, visit www.plantastic.co.uk/moneybackguarantee, tell us in a 15-word statement why you are not satisfied and follow the instructions to claim your refund. Claim by 23.59 on 28 May 2024. Please retain receipt and promotional product packaging; claims without a valid receipt and product packaging will not be accepted. Valid on purchases of promotional packs from participating retailers. Purchase price up to a maximum of £2.80 (for UK customers / promotion packs) and €4.50 (for ROI customers / promotion packs) will be refunded to claimant's valid PayPal account within 21 days. Refunds to PayPal account only. Valid email address linked to PayPal account required. Max. 1 claim per product per person and max. total of 3 claims per person. Max. 1 claim per receipt. Receipts must be dated no later than 28 May 2024. See website for full T&Cs. Promoter: Premier Foods Group Ltd, Premier House, Centrium Business Park, Griffiths Way, St Albans, AL1 2RE.

So tasty, you'd never guess it's plant-based!

Our recipes are 100% plant-based and don't use ingredients from animals. They are made in a factory that does handle other ingredients including dairy, so if you have any allergies, please check the allergy advice

Plantastic trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.

100% Plant Based Classic Curry Rice Pot High in Protein Low Fat No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 68G

High in Protein Low Fat

Ingredients

Pre-Cooked Long Grain Rice (43%), Textured Wheat Protein (16%) (Wheat Gluten, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate)), Potato Starch, Sugar, Desiccated Coconut, Tomato Powder, Pea Protein, Salt, Ground Spices, Dried Glucose Syrup, Coconut Milk Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Rice Protein, Dried Yeast Extract, Ground Cumin Seeds, Dried Onion, Dried Tomato, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Dried Coriander Leaf, Concentrated Lemon Juice Powder

Allergy Information

May also contain Celery, Milk and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 portions

Net Contents

68g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For the Perfect Rice... 1 Place pot on solid flat surface, pour in boiling water to the fill line. 2 Gently stir. Cover with lid, leave for 2 minutes 3 Gently stir. Reapply lid. Wait 3 more minutes Take care to not pierce base of pot when using metal cutlery, contents will be hot!

Additives