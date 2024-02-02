We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Plantastic Protein Boost Plant Based Curry & Rice Snack Pot 68g

Plantastic Protein Boost Plant Based Curry & Rice Snack Pot 68g

4.4(33)
Write a review

£1.15

£16.91/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pot (268g) as prepared
Energy
1072kJ
255kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.39g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 400kJ

Pre-Cooked Long Grain Rice in a Curry Flavour Sauce Mix with Textured Wheat Protein.Love the Taste or Your Money BackT&Cs applyUK & ROI 18+. Closes: 23.59 on 28 May 2024. Retain receipt & product packaging. See back of pack for more details. Visit www.plantastic.co.uk/moneybackguarantee for full T&Cs.UK & ROI 18+. To claim your money back, visit www.plantastic.co.uk/moneybackguarantee, tell us in a 15-word statement why you are not satisfied and follow the instructions to claim your refund. Claim by 23.59 on 28 May 2024. Please retain receipt and promotional product packaging; claims without a valid receipt and product packaging will not be accepted. Valid on purchases of promotional packs from participating retailers. Purchase price up to a maximum of £2.80 (for UK customers / promotion packs) and €4.50 (for ROI customers / promotion packs) will be refunded to claimant's valid PayPal account within 21 days. Refunds to PayPal account only. Valid email address linked to PayPal account required. Max. 1 claim per product per person and max. total of 3 claims per person. Max. 1 claim per receipt. Receipts must be dated no later than 28 May 2024. See website for full T&Cs. Promoter: Premier Foods Group Ltd, Premier House, Centrium Business Park, Griffiths Way, St Albans, AL1 2RE.
So tasty, you'd never guess it's plant-based!
Our recipes are 100% plant-based and don't use ingredients from animals. They are made in a factory that does handle other ingredients including dairy, so if you have any allergies, please check the allergy advice
Plantastic trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
100% Plant BasedClassic Curry Rice PotHigh in ProteinLow FatNo Artificial Colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 68G
High in ProteinLow Fat

Ingredients

Pre-Cooked Long Grain Rice (43%), Textured Wheat Protein (16%) (Wheat Gluten, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate)), Potato Starch, Sugar, Desiccated Coconut, Tomato Powder, Pea Protein, Salt, Ground Spices, Dried Glucose Syrup, Coconut Milk Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Rice Protein, Dried Yeast Extract, Ground Cumin Seeds, Dried Onion, Dried Tomato, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Dried Coriander Leaf, Concentrated Lemon Juice Powder

Allergy Information

May also contain Celery, Milk and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 portions

Net Contents

68g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For the Perfect Rice...1 Place pot on solid flat surface, pour in boiling water to the fill line.2 Gently stir. Cover with lid, leave for 2 minutes3 Gently stir. Reapply lid. Wait 3 more minutesTake care to not pierce base of pot when using metal cutlery, contents will be hot!

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Noodle, Pasta & Rice Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here