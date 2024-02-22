We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Ferrero Rocher White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks 4 x 70ML

Ferrero Rocher White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks 4 x 70ML

£5.20

£1.86/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per piece = 50 g / 70 ml
Energy
801kJ
192kcal
10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100 g

Hazelnut-flavoured ice cream (54.9%) swirled with hazelnut (6.1%), and with a white chocolate, hazelnut and almond coating.
The unique and refined taste of Ferrero Rocher ice cream in a new harmonious recipe with white chocolate, hazelnuts and almonds.
Discover the precious and unmistakable multi taste and textural experience of Ferrero Rocher, for the first time in an extraordinary indulgent Ice Cream stick.
At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.
Pack size: 280ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, White Chocolate 34.5% (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Hazelnuts (5.9%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Almonds (3.1%), Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), Stabilizers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain Eggs, Walnuts, Pecan nuts, Pistachios, Macadamia nuts.

Net Contents

280ml

