Ferrero Rocher White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks 4 x 70ML

Hazelnut-flavoured ice cream (54.9%) swirled with hazelnut (6.1%), and with a white chocolate, hazelnut and almond coating.

The unique and refined taste of Ferrero Rocher ice cream in a new harmonious recipe with white chocolate, hazelnuts and almonds.

Discover the precious and unmistakable multi taste and textural experience of Ferrero Rocher, for the first time in an extraordinary indulgent Ice Cream stick.

Pack size: 280ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, White Chocolate 34.5% (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Hazelnuts (5.9%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Almonds (3.1%), Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), Stabilizers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain Eggs, Walnuts, Pecan nuts, Pistachios, Macadamia nuts.

Net Contents

280ml