We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Tesco Pineapple Pieces 4x120g
image 1 of Tesco Pineapple Pieces 4x120gimage 2 of Tesco Pineapple Pieces 4x120g

Tesco Pineapple Pieces 4x120g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.60

£0.33/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pot
Energy
309kJ
73kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 257kJ / 61kcal

Pineapple pieces in deionised pear and lemon juices from concentrate.
Sweet & Juicy
Pack size: 480G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pineapple, Deionised Pear Juice from Concentrate, Deionised Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4 x 120g (480g)

Drained weight

75g

View all Tinned & Pot Fruit

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here