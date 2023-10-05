Union House Roast Cafetiere Grind Coffee 200G

House Roast Cafetière Grind Union Direct Trade More than just paying a fair price, Union Direct Trade means we work in partnership with farmers to improve both quality of coffee and livelihoods, long term. Quality Score* To evaluate coffee, SCAA (Specialty Coffee Association of America) uses standardised International Quality Score. 80 points or more means you're enjoying a high quality Speciality Coffee. Quality Score: 86* For tips on how to make the most of your coffee, visit UnionRoasted.com/Brew

Our original house roast is unmistakably Union: bold intensity infused with a deep natural sweetness. West Coast inspiration brought to life in London, and one of our best-loved blends since 1995. Exquisite coffees from smallholder farms including Chirinos in Peru and Asprotimana in Colombia. Notes of Dried Fruit and Milk Chocolate We hand-roast our coffee in small batches to develop delicious flavour and aroma for each individual coffee.

Our Story San Francisco, the 90s. Flannel shirts, scruffy hair. The smell of fresh-roasted coffee lingers in the air and captivates the senses. That aroma. It woke up an ambition in us - to bring good coffee to the world. Fast forward to East London, today. Working with smallholder farmers around the world we source high quality of coffee, craft-roasting each batch in our vintage Probat to develop the exquisite flavours. We're now proud roasters for Britain's finest restaurants, cafés - and coffee gourmets like you. Welcome to our union. Enjoy your brew. Steven Macatonia & Jeremy Torz Founders & coffee addicts

100% speciality Arabica coffee Strength - medium roast - 4

Pack size: 200G

Net Contents

200g ℮

