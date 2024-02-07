We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Tofoo Co. Marinated, Lightly Spiced Pieces 180g

The Tofoo Co. Marinated, Lightly Spiced Pieces 180g

£2.85

£15.83/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 1/2 pack (as sold) provides:
Energy
1038kJ
249kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
15.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
2g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.04g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1153kJ

Pasteurised tofu pieces coated in dried onion and garlic with a hint of smoked paprika and parsley.
To put it lightly, these marinated tofoo pieces are flipping delicious! 'Lightly' spiced with onion, garlic, paprika, pepper and parsley, they're high in protein and low in faffing about. 8 mins in the pan and they're ready to be served over rice, star in a salad or rammed in a taco with some crunchy, creamy slaw.
Ready to CookTofu with TasteHandmade tofu marinated in spicesSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 180G
High in protein and low in faffing

Ingredients

Tofu (79%) (Water, Soya Beans, Nigari), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Seasoning Mix (3.5%) (Salt, Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Light Brown Sugar (White Sugar, Cane Molasses), Yeast Extract, Cracked Black Pepper, Dried Parsley)

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

180g ℮

