The Tofoo Co. Marinated, Lightly Spiced Pieces 180g

Pasteurised tofu pieces coated in dried onion and garlic with a hint of smoked paprika and parsley.

To put it lightly, these marinated tofoo pieces are flipping delicious! 'Lightly' spiced with onion, garlic, paprika, pepper and parsley, they're high in protein and low in faffing about. 8 mins in the pan and they're ready to be served over rice, star in a salad or rammed in a taco with some crunchy, creamy slaw.

Ready to Cook Tofu with Taste Handmade tofu marinated in spices Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 180G

High in protein and low in faffing

Ingredients

Tofu (79%) (Water, Soya Beans, Nigari), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Seasoning Mix (3.5%) (Salt, Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Light Brown Sugar (White Sugar, Cane Molasses), Yeast Extract, Cracked Black Pepper, Dried Parsley)

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

180g ℮