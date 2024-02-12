We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Plenish Organic Barista Gluten Free Oat Drink 1L

£2.40

£2.40/litre

Organic Oat Drink, UHT.
"Foamable, gluten-free oat drink made with only organic, 100% naturally sourced ingredients. There’s everything to love about our delicious barista oat m*lk. It’s been perfectly crafted for coffee with a silky micro-foam, it’s low in fat and made with only organic, gluten-free British oats. We take only the best organic oats, blend them with water, a touch of coconut cream and a pinch of sea salt to make our delicious m*lk. Plus, we never add oils, additives or anything artificial. (Because that’s not love).
It's all good. We make naturally delicious plant-based drinks out of the best ingredients on earth. We’ve made it our mission to protect the natural flavour that comes out of beautiful produce – which means we use only organic ingredients, and we add very little to them. No flavourings, no preservatives, no additives. No need.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry FSC® C014047, www.fsc.orgTetra Pak® chooses FSC®EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non-EU Agriculture, UK and Non-UK Agriculture
No Oils or AdditivesMade with Organic IngredientsFoamableDairy & Lactose FreeComplements CoffeeLow in FatBritish Gluten-Free Oats
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Water, Gluten Free Oats 11%*, Coconut Cream*, Salt, *Organic

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake fastPour coldTo get started, just shake well.

Additives

Free From Additives

