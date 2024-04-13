We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco 2 Garlic and Herb Chicken Kievs 270g

Tesco 2 Garlic and Herb Chicken Kievs 270g

1.6(5)
£3.00

£11.11/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (132g**)
Energy
372kcal
1546kJ
18%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
27.5g

high

39%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.2g

high

51%of the reference intake
Salt
1.20g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1171kJ / 282kcal

2 Chopped and shaped chicken with a garlic and herb melt filling in a crispy breadcrumb coating
CRISPY & TENDER With a garlic butter filling, in a crispy golden breadcrumbs coating
Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (53%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pea Fibre, Garlic Purée, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Parsley, Deactivated Yeast (contains Wheat, Barley), Yeast, Wheat Starch, Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Spices, Garlic Powder, Sage, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thyme Extract, Evaporated Cane Syrup, Cumin Extract, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

270g e

