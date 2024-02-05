Ciroc Summer Citrus and Lemonade 250ml

Introducing Ciroc Summer Citrus Sparkling Vodka Drink, expertly mixed with lemonade; the perfect accompaniment for any celebration. Taste the bold Summer citrus flavour, mixed with deliciously sweet and sparkling lemonade. This ultra premium convenient format is created to grab & go!

Ciroc Summer Citrus Sparkling Vodka drink, expertly mixed with lemonade. Made with vodka from fine French Grapes Convenienty created to grab and go Pour it into your favourite glass at home, or enjoy straight from the can. The perfect accompaniment for any celebration. Ciroc Sparkling Vodka Drinks available in two delicous flavours; Summer Citrus and Tropical Passion.

Pack size: 250ML

Alcohol Type

Wine

Country

Italy

Net Contents

0.25l