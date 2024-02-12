We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Free From 6 Chunky Cod Fish Fingers 300g

Tesco Free From 6 Chunky Cod Fish Fingers 300g

3.5(2)
£2.75

£2.75/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

One fish finger
Energy
418kJ
100kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 890kJ / 213kcal

6 Fish fingers made from formed cod (Gadus morhua), coated in gluten free breadcrumbs.
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (60%), Rice Flour, Water, Gram Flour, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

