Northern Monk Fruit Twist Lolly IPA 440ml

Beer We're putting faith in futures find out more about our community foundation FAITHINFUTURES.COM

Twist your tongue A fruitalicious IPA, with flavours of strawberry, pineapple and line spinning around a lip-smacking beer. Craft brewed with northern pride and dripping with zinging fruity flavours.

Always Fresh from the North

Pack size: 440ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Oats (Gluten), Pineapple Puree, Hops, Natural Flavours, Yeast

Allergy Information

Contains: Malted Barley, Wheat, Oats

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Preparation and Usage