TESCO FINEST RANCH STEAK WITH BEARNAISE BUTTER 323G

2 Seasoned beef steaks with a mustard and tarragon butter preparation.

30 day matured cuts of tender, full flavoured beef, perfectly seasoned with Cornish sea salt and mixed peppercorn, with a warming Béarnaise butter melt. VALENTINES FOR TWO 30 day matured cuts of tender, full flavoured beef, perfectly seasoned. Served with a velvety béarnaise butter melt.

Pack size: 323G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (92%), Butter (Milk), Shallot, Sea Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Maize Starch, Cracked Black Pepper, Red Pepper, Tarragon, Onion Powder, Cracked Green Pepper, Mustard Powder, Water, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Cider Vinegar, Pimento, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using beef from: see front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

323g e

Preparation and Usage