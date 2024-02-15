TESCO FINEST RANCH STEAK WITH BEARNAISE BUTTER 323G
£7.50
£23.22/kg DR.WT
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1109kJ
-
- 264kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.6g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.8g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.21g
- 20%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (92%), Butter (Milk), Shallot, Sea Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Maize Starch, Cracked Black Pepper, Red Pepper, Tarragon, Onion Powder, Cracked Green Pepper, Mustard Powder, Water, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Cider Vinegar, Pimento, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Allow the steaks to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking. Place butter melt to one side.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (140g**)
|Energy
|792kJ / 189kcal
|1109kJ / 264kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|10.6g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|29.6g
|41.4g
|Salt
|0.86g
|1.21g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 323g typically weighs 280g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
