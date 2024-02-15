We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TESCO FINEST RANCH STEAK WITH BEARNAISE BUTTER 323G

TESCO FINEST RANCH STEAK WITH BEARNAISE BUTTER 323G

1.8(4)
£7.50

£23.22/kg DR.WT

Finest Dinner for Two - Main

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1109kJ
264kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
10.6g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.21g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 792kJ / 189kcal

2 Seasoned beef steaks with a mustard and tarragon butter preparation.
30 day matured cuts of tender, full flavoured beef, perfectly seasoned with Cornish sea salt and mixed peppercorn, with a warming Béarnaise butter melt.VALENTINES FOR TWO 30 day matured cuts of tender, full flavoured beef, perfectly seasoned. Served with a velvety béarnaise butter melt.
Pack size: 323G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (92%), Butter (Milk), Shallot, Sea Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Maize Starch, Cracked Black Pepper, Red Pepper, Tarragon, Onion Powder, Cracked Green Pepper, Mustard Powder, Water, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Cider Vinegar, Pimento, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using beef from: see front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

323g e

Preparation and Usage

Allow the steaks to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking. Place butter melt to one side.

