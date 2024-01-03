Lindt Classic Recipe Milk Chocolate Bar 100g

Transport and storage condition: Should be kept stable and should not exceed 16 °CRelative air humidity: Should not exceed 65 % Recommendation for the consumer: Store in a cool and dry place. Shelf life ex production: 12 months

Product no suitable for vegans Product no contains ethanol as ingredient

Product no suitable for vegans Product no contains ethanol as ingredient

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024