Tesco Limited Edition Tonkatsu Style Pulled Pork Wrap

Tesco Limited Edition Tonkatsu Style Pulled Pork Wrap

4(2)
£2.85

£2.85/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1659kJ
395kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
13.6g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.7g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.02g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 982kJ / 234kcal

Hickory style pulled pork, vegetable slaw with miso mayonnaise, cabbage, carrot and onion, sweet and sour barbecue sauce and spinach in a plain tortilla wrap.
Our chefs' recipe layers smoky pulled pork with a sweet & sour Tonkatsu style sauce, miso slaw and spinach in a soft tortilla wrapLIMITED EDITION CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Hickory Style Pulled Pork (23%) [Pork Shoulder, Smoked Demerara Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Hickory Smoked Tomato Purée, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder], Water, Spinach, Carrot, White Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Bramley Apple Purée, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerine), Spring Onion, Onion Purée, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Tomato Paste, Rice Vinegar, Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Molasses, Apple Concentrate, Yeast Extract, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Soya Bean, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cane Molasses, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Wheat Fibre, Mustard Seed, Sunflower Oil, Rice, Glutinous Rice, Citrus Fibre, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Mushroom Concentrate, Alcohol, Mustard Flour, Barley Malt Extract, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Glucose Syrup, Clove, Tamarind Paste, Ginger Purée, Maltodextrin, Allspice, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

