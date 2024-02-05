Tesco Limited Edition Tonkatsu Style Pulled Pork Wrap
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1659kJ
-
- 395kcal
- 20%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.6g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.7g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.7g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.02g
- 17%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Hickory Style Pulled Pork (23%) [Pork Shoulder, Smoked Demerara Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Hickory Smoked Tomato Purée, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder], Water, Spinach, Carrot, White Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Bramley Apple Purée, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerine), Spring Onion, Onion Purée, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Tomato Paste, Rice Vinegar, Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Molasses, Apple Concentrate, Yeast Extract, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Soya Bean, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cane Molasses, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Wheat Fibre, Mustard Seed, Sunflower Oil, Rice, Glutinous Rice, Citrus Fibre, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Mushroom Concentrate, Alcohol, Mustard Flour, Barley Malt Extract, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Glucose Syrup, Clove, Tamarind Paste, Ginger Purée, Maltodextrin, Allspice, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|982kJ / 234kcal
|1659kJ / 395kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|13.6g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|28.7g
|48.6g
|Sugars
|5.7g
|9.7g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.3g
|Protein
|10.8g
|18.3g
|Salt
|0.60g
|1.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
