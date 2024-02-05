We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Limited Edition Shakshuka Egg & Chorizo Wrap

Tesco Limited Edition Shakshuka Egg & Chorizo Wrap

2(1)
£2.85

£2.85/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1648kJ
393kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
15.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.20g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 911kJ / 217kcal

Hard-boiled egg and chorizo pork sausage in garlic mayonnaise with roasted vegetables in a spicy tomato sauce and spinach in a tomato tortilla wrap.
Our chefs' recipe layers egg mayo and chorizo with a spiced tomato & roasted vegetable sauce and spinach in a tomato wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAYLIMITED EDITION

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Hard Boiled Egg (15%), Chorizo Pork Sausage (6%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Flavouring, Garlic Paste, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Spinach, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Yellow Pepper, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Sugar, Tomato, Cornflour, Humectant (Glycerol), Garlic Purée, Tomato Powder, Tomato Paste, Wheat Fibre, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Bell Pepper Powder, Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Coriander, Smoked Paprika, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Cumin, Basil, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Tapioca Starch, Cayenne Pepper, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Wheat Starch, Preservative (Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

