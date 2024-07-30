New
Tesco Cassava EACH

£1.90

£1.90/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 100g
Energy
656kJ
155kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Cassava.
Harvested by Hand A versatile root great as a substitute for potato Our Cassava comes from trusted growers in Costa Rica. Grown in carefully tended fields where they are harvested by hand and specially selected for its nutty flavour.

Ingredients

Cassava

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

EACH

Preparation and Usage

Wash before use.

