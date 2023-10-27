We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ocean Saver Laundry Detergent Non-Biological EcoCaps 34x14ml

Ocean Saver Laundry Detergent Non-Biological EcoCaps 34x14ml

Vegan

Ocean Saver Laundry Detergent Non-Biological EcoCaps 34x14mlwww.keepcapsfromkids.eu
Become an OceanSaver®Most laundry capsules on the market contain ingredients at levels that are harmful to ocean life.We created OceanSaver® Eco Laundry Detergent Capsules to give you outstanding cleaning and stain removal, without harmingOcean life. Our concentrated plant-based capsules contain only Ocean life friendly ingredients, zero plastic and zero microplastics.Other capsules: Cleans clothesvsOceanSaver®: Quality clean, 100% plastic free, ocean-friendly
FSC - FSC® Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C123988, www.fsc.org© A.I.S.E
Plastic freeThe UK's first Ocean-friendly liquid laundry capsulesOcean Life Friendly IngredientsHypoallergenic & Kind to Sensitive SkinPlant & Mineral Based IngredientsCruelty Free and Vegan
Pack size: 476ML

Ingredients

>30% Non-Ionic Surfactants, 15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes

Net Contents

34 x 14ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to use your OceanSaver® capsules1 Place a capsule at the back of the empty drum2 Place your clothes on top of the capsule

