Ocean Saver Laundry Detergent Non-Biological EcoCaps 34x14ml www.keepcapsfromkids.eu

Become an OceanSaver® Most laundry capsules on the market contain ingredients at levels that are harmful to ocean life. We created OceanSaver® Eco Laundry Detergent Capsules to give you outstanding cleaning and stain removal, without harming Ocean life. Our concentrated plant-based capsules contain only Ocean life friendly ingredients, zero plastic and zero microplastics. Other capsules: Cleans clothes vs OceanSaver®: Quality clean, 100% plastic free, ocean-friendly

FSC - FSC® Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C123988, www.fsc.org © A.I.S.E

Plastic free The UK's first Ocean-friendly liquid laundry capsules Ocean Life Friendly Ingredients Hypoallergenic & Kind to Sensitive Skin Plant & Mineral Based Ingredients Cruelty Free and Vegan

Pack size: 476ML

Ingredients

>30% Non-Ionic Surfactants, 15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes

Net Contents

34 x 14ml ℮

Preparation and Usage